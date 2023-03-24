Crossings, schedules and links to watch the Final Four of the Kings League live at the Camp Nou

The first edition of the Kings League is about to come to an end and the Final Four looks spectacular to define the champions. Gerard Piqué, accompanied by streamers such as Ibai Llanos and DjMaRiio, as well as former soccer players such as Sergio Agüero and Iker Casillas, created a new way of enjoying soccer.

The tournament caused a sensation and much controversy in its first edition. From the criticism by Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, through the leading role of Piqué with the theme of Shakira. In strictly sporting matters, decisions and signings like Ronaldinho’s kept us in front of the screen.

One way or another, the Kings League is a success. So the end of this triumphant debut couldn’t have just any setting. The Final Four will take place this Sunday March 26 at the Camp Nouwhich is going to fill up quickly, and promises to put the finishing touch on this innovative competition.

In the final line, Kunisports was eliminated with everything and ‘Kun’ Agüero on the field, like Porcinos de Ibai Llanos. The arbitration controversy was also present in the quarterfinals and finally, we know the 4 semifinalists.

But if it has not been enough, the Kings League expands to the Queens League as its women’s edition; We will also see the tournament for children.

Joan Capdevilla and Chicharito at Kings League – Photo: Getty Images

When, how and who will play the Kings League Final Four?

As part of all the madness in the Kings League, will seek to break a Guinness Record. Each and every Camp Nou attendee will receive a mask, with the intention of registering a brand with the largest number of people wearing a mask at the same time.

And to close the first edition of the Kings League, there will be special guests. Lali, Tiago PZK, Gazir, Chuty, Skone y Bnet are some of them. Of course, we can not do more than wait for some surprise as it happened throughout the tournament.

Returning to the field, there will be 3 games to define the first champion of the Kings League. El Barrio will face Saiyans, while Anniquiladores faces Troncos FCand there will be a draw to define which game is played first.

Broken Equipment Time Semifinal 1 To define 5:30 p.m. local time

10:30 a.m. Central Mexico Semifinal 2 To define 7:00 p.m. local time

12:00 p.m. Central Mexico Final To define 9:00 p.m. local time

2:00 p.m. Central Mexico

Like the entire tournament, the Kings League Final Four will have several alternatives to follow the broadcast. La Liga will bring us the outcome through TwitchYouTube and also TikTok.

