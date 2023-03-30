The chosen ones of the season: the collection of tops with which Julieta Prandi stays in fashion

Juliet Prandi She is currently away from television, after the end of the program she hosted with Tucu López, called “Es por Ahí” and broadcast on the América TV screen. In any case, she continues with her work on radio La 100, with “Sarasa”.

Besides, Juliet Prandi She did not put aside her role as a model and does many campaigns through social networks. As is known, the presenter pays special attention to her image and has a demanding exercise routine in order to stay in shape to do all her work and wear different fashion designs during the summer season.

Julieta is every afternoon at La 100.

According to what can be seen on the Instagram account of Juliet Prandi, joined the trend of various celebrities during the hot season and has a wide range of tops that she wore mostly for the television screen. In the actress’s wardrobe you can see various colors, patterns and textures in the fabric.

To begin, Juliet Prandi She has a white top with a bright orange floral print, whose straps are black and white, and pants that match perfectly. Another of her very chosen outfits was in the same orange tone, but smooth, with elbow-length sleeves and gathers on the shoulders, which she combined with a skirt in the same color. Finally, Juliet She chose an off-the-shoulder, wrap-neck design in a deep green characteristic of shop windows for summer wear. She used said top with tailoring pants of the same color.

The great news that Juliet received

Years ago Juliet Prandi lives an ordeal because of his ex, Claudio Contardi. Although they are already separated, it was very difficult for the model to bring the father of her children to justice to face the charges she accused him of.

A few weeks ago, as reported in “Intruders”, prandi received the best of news: the elevation to criminal trial. In this way, even without an established date, Juliet finally he will be able to have a resolution in the cause of abuse, domestic and economic violence and other crimes that fall on Contardi.