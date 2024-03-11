Oppenheimer has been crowned best film at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

This March 10, the most important awards in the world of cinema, the Oscars, were held in Los Angeles. A historic evening in which it was proclaimed Oppenheimer as the great winner with seven statuettes of the thirteen to which she aspired.

Among the awards that Christopher Nolan’s film won were ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Director’, ‘Best Leading Actor’ for Cillian Murphy, ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for Robert Downey Jr., and ‘Best Original Score’.

Despite Oppenheimer being the winner, the best moment came from Ryan Gosling with his interpretation of “I’m just Ken”, the theme of the film Barbiewhich only managed to be recognized with the award for ‘Best Original Song’ for “What Was I Made For?”, by Billie Eilish.

Another of the great moments of the evening was the funny sketch starring Jimmy Kimmel and John Cena. The latter came out naked on stage to present the winner of the ‘Best Costumes’ category. In this way, they remembered when fifty years ago a man appeared naked while David Niven presented an Oscar.

Here, we leave you The complete list of winners of the 2024 Oscar Awards:

Best film

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Winner: Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

best director

Justine Triet por Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese por Killers of the Flower Moon

Winner: Christopher Nolan by Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos por Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer por The Zone of Interest

best Actor

Bradley Cooper in Master

Colman Domingo in Rustin

Paul Giamatti and The Holdovers

Ganador: Cillian Murphy en Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright en American Fiction

Best actress

Annette Bening and Nyad

Lily Gladstone en Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller en Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan in Master

Winner: Emma Stone in Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown en American Fiction

Robert De Niro en Killers of the Flower Moon

Winner: Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling en Barbie

Mark Ruffalo en Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt and Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple

America Ferrera in Barbie

Jodie Foster en Nyad

Winner: Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers

Best original screenplay

Ganador: Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet y Arthur Harari

The Holdovers David Hemingson

Maestro Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

May December Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

Past Lives Celine Song

Best adapted screenplay

Ganador: American Fiction Cord Jefferson

Barbie Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan

Poor Things Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer

Best costume design

Barbie Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon Jacqueline West

Napoleon Janty Yates y Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer and Ellen Mirojnick

Ganador: Poor Things Holly Waddington

Best soundtrack

American Fiction Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon Robbie Robertson

Winners: Oppenheimer Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things Jerskin Fendrix

Best short film

The After Misan Harriman y Nicky Bentham

Invincible Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue Nazrin Choudhury y Sara McFarlane

Ganador: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Wes Anderson y Steven Rales

Best animated short

Letter to a Pig Tal Kantor y Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-Five Senses Jerusha Hess y Jared Hess

Our Uniform Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderm Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

Ganador: WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko Dave Mullins y Brad Booker

Best documentary

Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

The Eternal Memory Nominees TBD

Four Daughters Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

To Kill a Tiger Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe y David Oppenheim

Ganador: 20 Days in Mariupol Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Best documentary short

The ABCs of Book Banning Sheila Nevins y Trish Adlesic

The Barber of Little Rock John Hoffman y Christine Turner

Island in Between S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

Ganador: The Last Repair Shop Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Best international film

I Captain Italy

Perfect Days Japan

Society of the Snow Spain

The Teachers’ Lounge Alemania

Winner: The Zone of Interest UK

Better sound

The Creator Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic

Maestro Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo y Kevin O’Connell

Ganador: The Zone of Interest Tarn Willers y Johnnie Burn

Production design

Barbie Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon Jack Fisk Adam Willis

Napoleon Arthur Max Elli Griff

Oppenheimer Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman

Ganador: Poor Things James Price and Shona Heath; Zsuzsa Mihalek

best edition

Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers, Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker

Ganador: Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame

Poor Things Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Best special effects

The Creator Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts y Neil Corbould

Ganador: Godzilla Minus One Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi y Tatsuji Nojima

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams y Theo Bialek

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Neil Corbould

Napoleon Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Makeup and hairdressing

Golda Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby y Ashra Kelly-Blue

Master Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer Luisa Abel

Ganador: Poor Things Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston

Society of the Snow Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Best animated film

Winner: The Boy and the Heron Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Elemental Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

Nimona Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

Robot Dreams Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller y Amy Pascal

best original song

The Fire Inside de Flamin’ Hot de Diane Warren

I’m Just Ken de Barbie Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt

It Never Went Away de American Symphony Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) de Killers of the Flower Moon Scott George

Ganador: What Was I Made For? de Barbie Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell

Best photography