Oppenheimer has been crowned best film at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood.
This March 10, the most important awards in the world of cinema, the Oscars, were held in Los Angeles. A historic evening in which it was proclaimed Oppenheimer as the great winner with seven statuettes of the thirteen to which she aspired.
Among the awards that Christopher Nolan’s film won were ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Director’, ‘Best Leading Actor’ for Cillian Murphy, ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for Robert Downey Jr., and ‘Best Original Score’.
Despite Oppenheimer being the winner, the best moment came from Ryan Gosling with his interpretation of “I’m just Ken”, the theme of the film Barbiewhich only managed to be recognized with the award for ‘Best Original Song’ for “What Was I Made For?”, by Billie Eilish.
Another of the great moments of the evening was the funny sketch starring Jimmy Kimmel and John Cena. The latter came out naked on stage to present the winner of the ‘Best Costumes’ category. In this way, they remembered when fifty years ago a man appeared naked while David Niven presented an Oscar.
Here, we leave you The complete list of winners of the 2024 Oscar Awards:
Best film
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Winner: Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
best director
- Justine Triet por Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese por Killers of the Flower Moon
- Winner: Christopher Nolan by Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos por Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer por The Zone of Interest
best Actor
- Bradley Cooper in Master
- Colman Domingo in Rustin
- Paul Giamatti and The Holdovers
- Ganador: Cillian Murphy en Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright en American Fiction
Best actress
- Annette Bening and Nyad
- Lily Gladstone en Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller en Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan in Master
- Winner: Emma Stone in Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K. Brown en American Fiction
- Robert De Niro en Killers of the Flower Moon
- Winner: Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling en Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo en Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt and Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple
- America Ferrera in Barbie
- Jodie Foster en Nyad
- Winner: Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers
Best original screenplay
- Ganador: Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet y Arthur Harari
- The Holdovers David Hemingson
- Maestro Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
- May December Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
- Past Lives Celine Song
Best adapted screenplay
- Ganador: American Fiction Cord Jefferson
- Barbie Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
- Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things Tony McNamara
- The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer
Best costume design
- Barbie Jacqueline Durran
- Killers of the Flower Moon Jacqueline West
- Napoleon Janty Yates y Dave Crossman
- Oppenheimer and Ellen Mirojnick
- Ganador: Poor Things Holly Waddington
Best soundtrack
- American Fiction Laura Karpman
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny John Williams
- Killers of the Flower Moon Robbie Robertson
- Winners: Oppenheimer Ludwig Göransson
- Poor Things Jerskin Fendrix
Best short film
- The After Misan Harriman y Nicky Bentham
- Invincible Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
- Knight of Fortune Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
- Red, White and Blue Nazrin Choudhury y Sara McFarlane
- Ganador: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Wes Anderson y Steven Rales
Best animated short
- Letter to a Pig Tal Kantor y Amit R. Gicelter
- Ninety-Five Senses Jerusha Hess y Jared Hess
- Our Uniform Yegane Moghaddam
- Pachyderm Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
- Ganador: WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko Dave Mullins y Brad Booker
Best documentary
- Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
- The Eternal Memory Nominees TBD
- Four Daughters Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
- To Kill a Tiger Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe y David Oppenheim
- Ganador: 20 Days in Mariupol Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath
Best documentary short
- The ABCs of Book Banning Sheila Nevins y Trish Adlesic
- The Barber of Little Rock John Hoffman y Christine Turner
- Island in Between S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
- Ganador: The Last Repair Shop Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Best international film
- I Captain Italy
- Perfect Days Japan
- Society of the Snow Spain
- The Teachers’ Lounge Alemania
- Winner: The Zone of Interest UK
Better sound
- The Creator Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic
- Maestro Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor
- Oppenheimer Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo y Kevin O’Connell
- Ganador: The Zone of Interest Tarn Willers y Johnnie Burn
Production design
- Barbie Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Killers of the Flower Moon Jack Fisk Adam Willis
- Napoleon Arthur Max Elli Griff
- Oppenheimer Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman
- Ganador: Poor Things James Price and Shona Heath; Zsuzsa Mihalek
best edition
- Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal
- The Holdovers, Kevin Tent
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker
- Ganador: Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame
- Poor Things Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Best special effects
- The Creator Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts y Neil Corbould
- Ganador: Godzilla Minus One Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi y Tatsuji Nojima
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams y Theo Bialek
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Neil Corbould
- Napoleon Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould
Makeup and hairdressing
- Golda Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby y Ashra Kelly-Blue
- Master Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
- Oppenheimer Luisa Abel
- Ganador: Poor Things Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston
- Society of the Snow Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
Best animated film
- Winner: The Boy and the Heron Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
- Elemental Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
- Nimona Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
- Robot Dreams Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller y Amy Pascal
best original song
- The Fire Inside de Flamin’ Hot de Diane Warren
- I’m Just Ken de Barbie Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
- It Never Went Away de American Symphony Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) de Killers of the Flower Moon Scott George
- Ganador: What Was I Made For? de Barbie Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell
Best photography
- Count Edward Lachman
- Killers of the Flower Moon Rodrigo Prieto
- Maestro Matthew Libatique
- Winner: Oppenheimer Hoyte van Hoytema
- Poor Things Robbie Ryan