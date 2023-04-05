The country is going to hell.- Donald Trump

Florida, United States.- Former President Donald Trump criticized the situation in the United States and said that the country “is going to hell”, in a speech after the hearing where he was formally accused of 34 felonies derived from paying an actress porn during his campaign in 2016. He also accused the prosecution of using the justice system for electoral purposes.

The tycoon spoke from Palm Beach, Florida, after returning from New York, where he was fingerprinted and pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court.

“I never thought that something like this could happen in the United States, the only crime I have committed has been to defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it,” he told his followers, who cheered and applauded the former president’s speech.

Trump criticized the country’s economy and the world situation of unions between Russia, China and North Korea, something that, according to the former President, would not have happened if he remained in the Presidency. He stressed that the invasion of Ukraine would not have happened either.

“Our country is going to hell,” he said.

He warned that the Biden Administration is leading the country to a Third Nuclear World War, an issue that was not even discussed during his term.

Regarding the charge he faces, he criticized district attorney Alvin Bragg and said he campaigned on his case. The auditorium received the mention of the prosecutor with boos. He also stressed that there is no case and described the accusation as “ridiculous.”

“The criminal is the district attorney because he illegally leaked large amounts of grand jury information,” he added, saying that’s why law enforcement officials should be prosecuted.

He also denounced threats against his team and said that the tactics used by the prosecution are typical of the Soviet Union, accusing pressure to testify against him.

Trump noted the support he has received from other Republicans, noting that people unrelated to him said the allegations were “not right” and “not the right way to go.”

The Republican denounced that the American legal system is used for electoral purposes, “to win elections.”