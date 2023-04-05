Who is Juniper, the fifth richest petinfluencer in the world

Juniper is the fifth influencer that is an animal that generates more income through its posts on Instagram (Instagram @juniperfoxx)

junipera female fox domesticated, she has become one of the most recognized influencers on the list of “richest pets in the world”, the small mammal lives in tallahasseeFlorida, USA and recently turned eight years old.

The petinfluncer He lives with other animals in his house such as dogs, raccoons, snakes and opossums, which he considers his friends. Through your account Instagram Juniperfoxx Its owner shows the different moments that these animals live inside her house, some of which are up for adoption.

With nearly three million followers on instagram and 2,134 posts, Juniper has managed to garner a huge fan base that complimented her this Sunday April 2 for his eighth birthdaytwice the average lifespan of red foxes.

In the list of the richest animals in the world, they estimate that the money raised by this wild animal exceeds USD 10,000,000 (Instagram @juniperfoxx)

Jessica Coker She is the woman behind the lens and who is in charge of taking the most photos and videos of Juniper for the mascot’s social media profiles; according to information from the magazine South Magazine its success is due to the great personality that the animal has.

In an interview for said outlet, Coker explained that sharing his life with juniper It’s been great, “it definitely makes me feel like I’m living in a fantasy world where all my friends are creatures of the woods,” she said.

cooker is dedicated to rescuing exotic animals that were sick or abandoned by their previous owners, after working at a local hometown zoo, decided it was a good idea to save these creatures who were going through a bad time and offer them a good quality of life.

Despite the fact that it has different wild species, Jessica recommended that they should not be pets, since their care is very difficult and they need to be aware of the behaviors that they present at all times, she explained to the aforementioned magazine.

the owner of juniper He began to upload the photographs and videos he took of his pets on different social networks and little by little the followers began to express their affection for the work he does.

Juniper lives with other animals such as dogs, snakes and raccoons at home in the United States (Instagram @juniperfoxx)

On the animal’s official page, Jessika explained that due to the genetic differences that her pets have with wild animals, she cannot release them into the wild. Despite this situation, her animals have “happy and fulfilling lives with their loving adoptive family and her dog brothers.”

To celebrate the birthday of juniperCooper threw him a small birthday party with an exclusive cake for the fox, in the publication he explained that that day his pet enjoyed spending time with his best friend Moose, a canine with black fur with brown spots and a white chest.

“Is he queen’s 8th birthday. Today she is going to be accompanied by her favorite friends and toys, followed by a quiet night digging holes in the backyard, ”she described.

The publication reached 158,190 likes and different birthday greetings from different Instagram influencer pets. Despite the fact that she is already quite an old fox, users of the social network considered that she looks very good for her age and that it shows that she receives the best possible care.

Some pets have become great influencers on social networks, their followers, likes and interactions with their fans led to the emergence of so-called petinfluencers. juniper shares a list of the most successful pet influencers in the world, accompanied by celebrities such as the dogs Jiffpom, Doug, Tucker and the cats Nala and Smoothie.

