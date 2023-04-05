Alejandra Del Moral proposes facilities and safety in public transport

In Ecatepec and during a meeting with carriers, the alliance candidate “It goes through the State of Mexico” to the government of the entity, Alejandra Del Moral proposed to implement the free license and card for women drivers public transport and modernize the service.

“I’m going to install the single window service to the carrier in all regions of the State of Mexico, I want the government to be close to you “

Sure that you will get the victory, offered a one-time payment to obtain licenses and cards for public and private transport drivers valid for six years and the women public transport drivers they will not pay a license or card,

He also said that he will launch the MexiApp, a mobile application for public transport in Mexico that will be safe and free for users, as well as a prepaid card to make it cheaper to travel in any mode: bus, wagons, taxis, Mexicable, Mexibus, suburban train and trolleybus.

The standard bearer of PRI-PAN-PRD and New Alliance He stressed that he will promote low-cost financial credits to change old buses and taxis for new ones.

Another of his proposals is driver training and certification of public transport to improve the service with a gender perspective, so there will be a lot of respect for women and girls,

Your safety and integrity will be my priority.

He recalled that he will unite the efforts, capacities and resources of the municipal governments with the state and federal governments to launch a zero Bump Program, which will reduce setbacks and the time of the 22 million daily trips.

“I am going to work so that the concession highways are more accessible to all, that prices are within the reach of more Mexicans, for the public service and for individuals. If possible unite the profitability of the roads, with the ability to pay of more users. That suits us all,” she expressed.

