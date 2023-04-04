The daughter of the murdered bus driver criticized Berni: “It bothered me that he said it was a reckoning”

The daughter of the bus driver Daniel Barrientos, assassinated yesterday morning with a shot to the chest by criminals who boarded the transport at a stop in the Buenos Aires town of Virrey del Pino, La Matanza district, considered today that what happened to her father ” it was an act of insecurity” and that “they killed him as if nothing had happened”.

“I was part of the provincial forces (of Buenos Aires), I know what street work is like. It bothered me that (Security Minister Sergio) Berni said it was a settling of scores. It was an act of insecurity,” he said this morning to the press Andrea Barrientos, at the door of the room where the remains of her father are being watched.

“They killed him like it was nothing,” added the young woman, assuring that La Matanza “is quite fucked up” and a “conflictive” area. “Hopefully this insecurity will end, we all live in fear,” she said.

Finally, Andrea remembered her father as “a charismatic person, who always told a joke”, and asked to be remembered as “a happy man”.

“I ask that Justice be done, that they find those who were involved in the murder of my father and that they pay the consequences as they should, that is why there is a law,” he concluded.

For her part, Isabel, the bus driver’s sister, also present at the wake, assured that her brother, when he talked about his work, always told him that he “was getting rid of” the facts of insecurity.