The eccentric collection of micro bikinis by La Joaqui with which she set a trend

It is evident that for some time now the joaqui It has become a figure on the rise, so it is not surprising that it has more and more fans and followers.

Especially among young women, the joaqui It has gained great fame and popularity. The singer is seen not only as an example of self-improvement, but also as a true fashion icon who sets trends with every step she takes.

The singer’s look for her video clip with Tini Stoessel.

the joaqui She is one of the most active celebrities on social networks, where she usually shares with her thousands of followers, as well as fragments of her presentations, the daring fashion she opts for on different occasions.

Sunglasses are a characteristic accessory in the outfits of the famous.

Like many people in Argentina and the world, the artist enjoyed a well-deserved vacation during the summer, in the middle of course of his multiple shows. It was on those days off that she brought out some of the new trends in summer fashion.

The famous surprised to show that he opts for the classic trends of total white and total black, although of course with eccentric modern details in their swimsuits, such as the infinity of fabric strips that connect both parts of the set. The fashion of combining colorful prints with vertical lines, and the one-piece mesh are also present in her microbikini collection.

Pure talent

the joaqui He has not only demonstrated his artistic skills on stage, he was also encouraged to venture into acting.

The play scene starring Nicolás Furtado and La Joaqui.

The popular cumbia star participated in one of the seasons of “El Marginal”, where he played the role of Nicolás Furtado’s partner, Diosito in the series. Despite her obvious nervousness about her debut, her performance turned out quite well and the audience appreciated her.