Galtier and Tagliafico defended Messi for the whistles in Paris

“He’s very tough. He’s a player who gives a lot. Today Leo tried, he managed some situations but he also got lost. He gave a lot in the first part of the season but we can’t expect everything from him,” said the French coach, who stood out Messi’s work but he understood that it is not just a problem of 10. “There may be mental wear and tear. But when you want to win titles, you have to give more.

I don’t blame my players but it will take a lot more personality and character to win again,” added Galtier, who revealed that having eight losses in the season for this team is a bad sign, so he will speak with the squad to reverse the situation. .

Another who defended the Argentine star was his teammate in the National Team and today’s rival, the defender Nicolás Tagliafico: “We try to give our best at all times, be it in the National Team or in the clubs.

That will be seen later. I do not know what will happen. The important thing is that he feels happy and can demonstrate the game he has. For now, from what I see, he is very clear about it and tries to do his best to win here. We’ll see what happens”.

The defeat against Lyon denoted the bad football moment of the team, and they left important points along the way that shortened the distance of their leadership with the pursuers Lens and Olympique de Marseille to just six units to nine dates for the closing of the championship

Furthermore, this was the sixth loss in 10 games, counting the Champions League elimination against Bayern Munich.

