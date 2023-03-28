The family saves thousands by not throwing away food

We throw away an average of 15 kilos of edible food per person in Sweden every year. In addition to that, we pour 18 kilos of food and drink down the sink.

But now that food has become more expensive, something has happened.

– Consumers respond that they have become better at planning what to buy at home, they use their senses more to determine sustainability and they make use of food scraps to a much greater extent now, says Karin Fritz, food waste expert at the Swedish Food Agency.

Acting differently

In May 2022, the Swedish Food Agency investigated how last spring’s high food prices affected households’ attitude to food waste.

When the Swedish Food Agency asked the same questions now, the percentage who answered that they act differently to avoid throwing away food had increased. This is shown by an as yet unpublished consumer survey from the Swedish Food Agency, which SVT was given access to.

– It is sad that the high food prices are the reason why consumers take better care of their food, but it is good that food waste is reducing. I really hope that we take the behavior with us going forward, says Karin Fritz.

Severe climate culprit

Food waste is a real climate culprit. It accounts for between 8 and 10 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Food waste occurs at all levels, from agriculture to stores. But most food waste happens at home.

– When you throw away food that you could have eaten, you have burdened the environment all the way from cultivation, processing, transport and storage. It is a huge waste of the earth’s resources. You have also paid for the food, so you are also throwing away money when you throw away food, says Karin Fritz.

There are thousands to be made for households that reduce food waste. A family of four can save between SEK 3,000 and 6,000 each year by stopping throwing away edible food, according to the Swedish Food Agency.

