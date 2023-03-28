This weekend Nathanael Cano he starred in a scandal in Cancun, as the young singer celebrated his 22nd birthday in the favorite destination of the Mexican Caribbean. However, the singer-songwriter received strong comments from the hosts of the De Primera Mano program, especially from Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

The exponent of the lying corridos was intercepted by the reporters at the airport to ask him some questions, but his attitude was not as expected because he was apathetic and even ignored the press, for which they attacked “compa Nata” during the live broadcast.

The entertainment journalists were angry at the way the vocalist treated the reporters and as a mockery they began to use their cell phones to imitate the attitude of Natanael Cano, while saying “oh, they bored me.”

In the program they followed the parody of pretending that they did not care what the interpreter of Porte exuberant said, since he is not interested in attending to the media. At the bottom of that moment, Lalo Carrillo released a: “what a clown” in reference to Cano.

Gustavo Adolfo Infante launches against Natanael Cano

Gustavo Adolfo Infante calls Nathanael Cano a “nursery” for his attitude.



Gustavo Adolfo was surprised by the way in which Nathanael treated the press. “I think this distances you from the media, from the people, because I don’t even know what to say… but how bad,” he said about the singer-songwriter.

“He was not rude but he did not say anything, just that he was lazy and that we already tired him,” was Carrillo’s second intervention with visible anger on his face and voice.

Likewise, the drivers spoke about the van that was shot in Cancun and said that they would discuss that topic later, but added that for that topic they would want to speak to the press, for which they regretted their change of attitude was so brief.

“How heavy! That is, when he fought with Julio Preciado and Pepe Aguilar he was 19 years old and now that he is 23 when he is 28 he will say: ‘it was that he was 23 years old’ you cannot blame the age for the stupid things to do. A nipple; I’m already tired, let me better access my cell phone,” Gustavo Adolfo Infante said.

It may interest you: Gustavo Adolfo Infante attacks Chumel Torres Will there be a new lawsuit?

How old is Gustavo Adolfo Infante?

Gustavo Adolfo Infante calls Nathanael Cano a “nursery” for his attitude.



The presenter, driver and journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante was born on April 14, 1965 in Mexico City. He is currently 57 years old and is well known for his collaborations in the show sections of Grupo Imagen and the Hispanic television network Univisión.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!