The forest foxes of the RINGAREIA forest play group have a new home

Due to the danger of falling rocks, the forest play group had to give up its old place on the sulfur mountain and look for a new home.

Thanks to the Amann and Neuhauser families, a new place was quickly found. So the carers could use the semester break and prepare everything for the forest foxes. There is a fireplace, a workplace with the right tools, a forest swing, a small stream to look for frogs, a pipe to look through, a great slope for tobogganing, a meadow to romp around, the nearby organic farm with cows, the view of the Rhine Valley, Glopper Castle and even Lake Constance and of course the FOREST for playing, researching, discovering and enjoying. The children and carers settled in quickly and are now enjoying the new forest playground to the fullest.

From Monday, April 17th, the open meeting: All interested families are cordially invited to have a look and get to know each other.

More information and the Registration for the forest playgroup for Herbst 2023/24 are ab immediately under ringareia.at possible.