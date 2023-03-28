The future of E3 2023 is always uncertain: if it is the president of ReedPop

In the course of the last time I saw many talks from the video game developer who decided not to participate at E3 2023, hurting the Los Angeles beast Deprived of support from Ubisoft, Sony, Microsoft, Tencent, SEGA and many others. As far as it goes, however, the problem is not riguarderebbero only the participation of the gross publisher.

As reported IGN USAif they are verifying some problematiche all’interno di ReedPop, che per chi non lo sapesse è l’azienda che si esta occupando dell’organizzazione dell’evento. Ben 14 years of service, the president lance fensterman He has decided to resign him and communicate his decision to the employers of the company via email. Turn on his post will be the current vice president Michael Kiskenwho occupies such a world from 2004.

As I might intuit, if it is about a subsequent second that the seam is not walking for the correct verse and the American testata sustains a ver parlato with diverse experts from the sector, secondly i quali non vi sono and presupposti affinché l’E3 2023 possa svolgersi regularly .

Insomma, do not exclude that shortly you will officially announce the cancellation of the event. This news will be released on March 31, 2023, a year away from the news regarding the cancellation of E3 2022 in digital form.