The goal that will be shown in replays several times – Kent Johnson struck with a Zorro goal: “Everyone is quite impressed”

It was a goal that the NHL’s PR department could only bask in. Columbus winger Kent Johnson picked up the puck on the blade and whipped in a zorro goal against the New York Islanders.

The Columbus Blue Jackets came into tonight’s game without Patrik Laine. The Finn suffered an arm injury in training and will likely miss the rest of the regular season.

Laine is forced to rest for two to four weeks – during the same time Columbus also ends the season.

Last night, the team began an away tour in New York, beating the Islanders 5-4 in overtime. Boone Jenner pushed the win to Columbus with his overtime goal.

Despite Jenner’s goal, Kent Johnson’s goal was the most talked about. In the second period, he accounted for a bucket that will be shown in replays many times in the coming days.

“Knew I would do it”

The winger accounted for a classic zorro goal when he picked up the puck on the blade and whipped it in behind Ilja Sorokin.

– I tried but couldn’t find a shooting position. Immediately when I went around the checkout, I knew I was going to do it.

– It’s always fun to score, but especially in that way, Johnson told the assembled press after the match.

The piece of art known in North America as “The Michigan” came to light 27 years after Mike Legg’s goal, which is considered the first in a competitive match.

– Everyone is quite impressed, says Liam Foudy.

Thanks to tonight’s victory, Columbus left the NHL’s jumbo spot. The team is still last in the Eastern Conference, but in the entire league table they passed the San Jose Sharks.

Colorado is closing in on the lead in the Central division

For the Arizona Coyotes, all theoretical chances for a playoff spot are now gone. The last nail in the coffin came when the team lost the night’s game against the Colorado Avalanche 1–3.

Colorado, in turn, tapped into the top teams in the Central division. The reigning champions are third in the division but just two points behind first place Dallas.

Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and JT Compher scored Colorado’s goal in the match. Mikko Rantanen scored himself and also Arizona’s Finns Matias Maccelli and Juuso Välimäki stopped at 0+0.

Nattens enda finländska poingplockare var Erik Haula som för en assist då New Jersey Devils förlorade med 4–5 mot Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen saves 27 Skott in Buffalo’s goal.

Results: Columbus–NY Islanders 5–4 after overtime Buffalo–New Jersey 5–4

BUF: Henri Jokihar 0+0, +1, 22:53

BUF: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen 27/31 räddningar

NJD: Erik Haula 0+1, -2, 17.23 Colorado–Arizona 3–1

COL: Mikko Rantanen 0+0, +1, 23.54

ARI: Matias Maccelli 0+0, -1, 16.24

ARI: Juuso Välimäki 0+0, -1, 20.41

Image source: Viaplay