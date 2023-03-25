Goretzka reacts to Nagelsmann-Aus

Leon Goretzka has warm words for his dismissed coach Julian Nagelsmann. The FC Bayern midfielder announced via Instagram: “Thank you very much for the cooperation. A collaboration that was always characterized by trust, fun and mutual respect.”

Goretzka towards Nagelsmann: “You are a great person and coach whom we all wish the very best from the bottom of our hearts. It is now up to us to successfully complete your work. Thank you for everything.” In the future, Thomas Tuchel will coach the 28-year-old, who can look back on 29 competitive appearances this season.

Bayern fires Nagelsmann – Tuchel takes over