The Goddess compares King The Magician to a groundhog at bath time: “I love my new pet”

If it is about occurrences, The goddess There is no one who surpasses it; once again the singer used as a model his partner King The Magician and compared it with nothing more and nothing less than a groundhog.

“I love my new pet.”wrote the artist along with a video that she published on her Instagram and that unleashed the laughter of her followers.

In the video, images of a groundhog and Rey getting a good bath.

While the groundhog is being bathed with a brush, the producer La Diosa passes a sponge full of foam over his torso.

But the funniest thing is that King The Wizard took his role very seriously and in the shower he jumps and looks scared and disoriented as if he were the groundhog.

“You guys love how I laugh at your jokes.”; “Some resemblance is purely coincidental”; “Oh, now I died”; “My God, what a way to laugh every thing comes to mind”; “Identical, thank goodness that at least they kill each other, love each other and in the end they get along like that. They are a cute couple”; “Oh my God, now they closed”; “His character is the best and they complement each other so well”; “And how well-behaved he lends himself to all those occurrences of The Goddess,” were just some of the comments that the video triggered.