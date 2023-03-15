The Government of Brazil announced Lula’s official visit to China

According to him Ministry of Foreign Affairsthe president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvawill make an official visit to China between March 26 and 31, in which he will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

According telam, through a statement they assured: “President Lula’s visit to China is scheduled for the period from March 26 to 31.” In addition, they announced that more details of the trip will be announced next Friday.

Lula had anticipated that he intends to dialogue with Xi for what China may be part of an international effort to achieve a ceasefire in the war between Russia y Ukraine.

In turn, the Brazilian president will have three full days of visits with a full agenda in beijing y Shanghaiwith the focus on a search for investment to diversify bilateral trade, dominated by the export of commodities such as soybeans, iron ore and processed meats.