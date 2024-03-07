The Government of the Balearic Islands, sentenced to compensate Matthias Khn, husband of Norma Duval, with 96 million euros

The Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands has condemned the autonomous Government to compensate 96 million euros to businessman Matthias Khón, Norma Duval’s husband since 2022 and partner for more than 13 years. The German had been in a legal battle against the administration for three years and, finally, managed to win the litigation.

The events in question date back to the end of the 20th century. Khn bought an area in Sller, Mallorca, to build 30 luxury mansions. However, to justify the defense and conservation of the area, the The Administration classified them as rustic land, which caused the value of the territory to fall drastically and construction was prevented.

In 2013 the parties again reached an agreement to build in the area, but the Sller town council rejected the start of the works. Three years later the problem re-emerged, which took the issue directly to the courts. The ruling forces the Government to compensate the company Birdie Son Vida SL, owned by Khón, with 63 and a half million plus thirty million in interest.. All this within a period of two months.

Tagomago Island Manager

The legal triumph of Matthias Khón represents an important economic relief for the German businessman, as reported by the media last hour. Norma Duval’s husband owes the treasury four million euros because nine of his companies declared bankruptcy back in 2016.

Khón is especially known among Spanish high society for being the manager for years of the private island of Tagomago, the only one of its kind in Spain. Approximately one kilometer from Ibiza, the islet has been the vacation spot chosen by celebrities such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale or Justin Bieber. The place has 600,000 square meters and a huge villa with five bedrooms, bathroom, swimming pool, jacuzzi, private pier, helipad and lighthouse.

Precisely, Matthias was sentenced in 2018 to six months in prison and a fine slightly higher than 5,000 euros for having carried out illegal works. The Prosecutor’s Office also accused him of a crime against the environment, although he was finally acquitted.