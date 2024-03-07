Alba Casillas, from Temptation Island: I need someone to cheat on me with my dog

Alba Casillas She became famous on television and networks after passing through competitions such as Women and men and vice versa. But, more recently, he was able to appear on another of Telecinco’s most famous reality shows, Temptation Islandwhere did I go with your partner, Roberalthough they only spent one night in each of the villas in the Dominican Republic, as they decided to leave before even being able to have the first date with the tempters and temptresses.

Now, the cousin of Iker Casillas She has her own space on Mediaset’s digital platform, Mtmad, where she has appeared with her best friend, and with whom she has talked about some details of her most personal life, and what her love relationships have been like.

Regarding their friendship, Alba wanted to make it clear that it was certainly something curious: We had a friend in common, but we had never spoken. We met because my boyfriend at the time wanted to cheat on me with her. Then she told me. We were both together and while he denied me everything, he was writing to her at the same time.

Regarding the rest of the relationships, the influencer has assured that she feels best when she is single: I’m at my best when I’m alone. People subtract from me. I stop being me when I’m with someone. I respect him too much and give him a place he doesn’t deserve. I stop going out or meeting my friends in case it bothers him. I take away many things and in the end I turn my partner into a monster.

She blames herself

I think I’m the one who screwed up. I don’t go to the psychologist because there is no money. You would need to go every day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. I’m ready to be locked up, but it’s the fault of the people who haven’t done well with me. I need them to cheat on me with my dogthe young woman concluded.