The hot zone of crime: residents of Casco de la Plata on “total alert”

For some time now, the residents of La Plata have taken a leading role in providing basic tools to deal with insecurity. Fed up with mourning the dead and witnessing dozens of crimes with impunity, it is the victims themselves who organize themselves in assemblies to protest and claim.

The truth is that given the growing crime wave in different parts of the City, and due to the complaints reported in police stations, Villa Elvira, Barrio Aeropuerto, El Mondongo and Bario Jardín could be located as the sectors most affected by robberies and violence. ; However, the reality is different: during the last months the area of ​​the Urban Area has been plagued by crime despite its proximity to the Center and its infrastructure with cameras and lighting that perhaps another sector does not have.

The drama is such that yesterday, around 7:00 p.m. and, according to the accounts of witnesses, a hail of shots disturbed and caused panic at the corner of 17 and 54. that they took 30 thousand pesos.

Not satisfied, the thugs fired into the air at least three times and, miraculously, it did not end in tragedy.

In this urgent context due to this problem, and in the midst of the commotion caused by some violent events that have also occurred in recent weeks, front members who live in the vicinity of the Plaza Malvinas and Plaza Yrigoyen areas decided to put together a map of insecurity “to know which are the hottest and most dangerous areas”.

According to what was expressed by the residents themselves, “this map aims to promote more security by showing the points where criminals move”, understanding that many complaints have a face, addresses, notes and documents. The drama “is palpable and they await answers,” they point out.

In contact with EL DIA, Derlis, a retiree from the Plaza Yrigoyen area, recounted: “A few days ago we had a meeting with authorities from the Ministry of Security. We showed him the map that we put together among the neighbors, and that I was in charge of marking according to the cases that we reported through a WhatsApp group ”.

It should be noted that the map in question is composed -so far- only of episodes reported among the frontists, that is, it is not an official figure since many of the criminal acts that occurred were not even reported by the victims. “It includes cases up to mid-March, and we observed that after the last carnival weekend the entrances increased,” remarked the retiree.

In the same way, he revealed that the Ministry showed “concern” since many of the reported robberies are not based on any complaint. “Many neighbors are afraid to file a complaint after an assault. That was reflected when we showed the map. The idea is to be able to denounce everything so that the reality that we live and suffer every day is reflected, ”he remarked.

“19TH AVENUE IS A CORRIDOR”

The picture of concern among the neighbors is also greater since, according to complaints, there is a kind of corridor for criminals as a route of transit and escape. “Many thieves use 19th avenue because it is a corridor for them, they escape,” they said.

As this newspaper well reported, this “hot” area is located practically next to the so-called “square of terror”, baptized by the frontistas -besieged by thieves- who live between streets 60 to 66, and from Avenida 19 to Avenida 25.

At this time, the neighbors are still in permanent contact through different media and do not rule out a new meeting to expose this sad reality, and in turn demand the placement of a dome on diagonal 75, between the intersection of 59 and 20. ” It is necessary,” they concluded.