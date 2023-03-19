The huge goal of Carlee Giammona in the Chivas vs Rayadas of the Liga MX Femenil

The inclusion of foreign soccer players in the Women’s MX League may or may not be liked, but we cannot deny that we are enjoying a lot of quality. Monterrey was reinforced with the American Carlee Giammona for the Clausura 2023 and the offensive midfielder made her debut as a scorer in Chivas vs. Rayadas.

The match looked to be one of the best of Matchday 10 and not only because of the teams in question. Las Rayadas arrived with 27 points and Chivas with 25for which the leadership of the tournament was practically put into play.

With that idea in mind, the offense of both squads included their best available elements. The attack of the royals is the second most powerful of the Clausura 2023 and her list of scorers grew with Carlee Giammona’s first goal in the Liga MX Femenil during Chivas vs Rayadas.

Carlee Giammona made her debut as a scorer in Rayadas vs Chivas / Screenshot

Carlee Giammona’s huge shot in Chivas vs Rayadas

Despite the history of Chivas vs Rayadas is quite even, the Monterrey team has a slight advantage. With 16 matches in the history of the Liga MX Femenil, Monterrey has won 7 to 5 of the Herd and 4 draws.

The match 17 between these clubs began with intensity and the tremendous goal from Carlee Giammona. The American took the ball still far from the area; however, she showed that It has a punch worthy of envy when placed in the angleimpossible for Blanca Felix.

The goal cry broke out in rojiblanco territory, because despite playing away from home, there were many Monterrey fans at Chivas vs. Rayadas.

But Chivas vs. Rayadas was not going to stay that way. The second entry came courtesy of Christina Burkenroad, who took advantage of her 1.78 height into a corner kick and finished off due to the lack of communication from his rivals.

Blanca Félix and Casandra Montero looked for a way to prevent the auction. However, they ended up colliding with each other and the ball in the back of the net. But in soccer nothing is written and Chivas’ discount fell with a header from Damaris Godínez.

