The infrastructure works for the 198 homes of the Federal Park of Santa Fe will be tendered

The Secretary of Habitat of the province provided details on the tender that will be carried out by the Ministry of Territorial Development and Habitat of the Nation, on March 22, to supply the Urban Development of the Federal Park with infrastructure, for an amount of $242,874,241 , within the framework of the Procrear II plan.

In this regard, the Secretary of Habitat, Amado Zorzón, indicated that “together with the national government, we are working together so that the families of Santa Fe have access to the dream of their own home, with a decent habitat and with all the necessary infrastructure.”

“The work that will be tendered in the coming days, for the tower that is being built with 198 homes, located in sector 3 of the Urban Development of the “Estación Cambios” in the Federal Park of the city of Santa Fe, will include the infrastructure of drinking water, sewage, electricity, gas and road network services; and contemplates the opening and paving of Agustín Delgado street between Belgrano and Las Heras”, explained the provincial official.

Finally, Zorzón indicated that “there is a clear will of our governor Omar Perotti, and of the team led by Minister Silvina Frana, to promote the right to decent habitat and access to housing as a State policy. And in this task we we meet permanently, touring the works that we carry out and project in each neighborhood and locality of the provincial territory”, he concluded.

Likewise, the Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat, Santiago Maggiotti, indicated that “these actions are part of a policy that seeks to articulate access to housing throughout the country, with the implementation of local economies to guarantee rights to more Argentines and Argentines.