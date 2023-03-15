Forest fires caused by intense heatwave in Argentina

The current severe heat wave in Argentina is also causing forest and bush fires in the South American country. In the northern province of Corrientes, around 6,000 hectares of land burned down within a few days, the authorities said yesterday (local time).

According to this, three fires in the region were still raging uncontrollably, and two other fires had been brought under control. However, the flames did not reach built-up areas, and no injuries were reported.

Argentina has been experiencing one heat wave after the other since the beginning of the year. According to the Institute for Agricultural Technology (INTA), more than 100,000 hectares of land have burned down in Corrientes alone since then.

Occasional heat waves are normal in Argentina. According to experts, however, they are increasing in duration and intensity due to global climate change and are even affecting Argentina’s mountainous region of Patagonia. According to the Argentine weather service, the period from November 2022 to January 2023 was the hottest quarter since 1961.