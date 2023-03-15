Rapper Kontra K at Men’s Health: “Without sport, my life would have been different for sure.”

Motor Presse Hamburg MEN’S HEALTH

A musician who performs on a tour on 18 out of 22 days in front of around 12,000 people has to be fit. In an interview, the rapper Kontra K explains how important training is in order to bring shows to the stage with full physical exertion Men’s Health: “First and foremost, I don’t do the many abdominal exercises for the washboard, but to be stable and resilient,” says the “title hero” of the current issue 04/2023 of the magazine, which will be published from today (March 15, 2023) in the trade and under shop.motorpresse.de is available (also as an ePaper).

However, the look is also important to him, he says, while doing pull-ups on a converted clothes rail before the concert in Hamburg: “I walk around without a shirt for about half of the show, so I can be in good shape then.” For the 35-year-old, whose real name is Maximilian Diehn, the training is more than just a means to an end: “Sport, especially boxing, got me off the street. Without sport, my life would certainly have been different.” In the boxing ring he learned to follow the rules and treat others with respect. “In the ring you’re on your own, nobody helps you, you can’t hide behind other people’s strong shoulders,” he explains in an interview Men’s Health. “You can’t get high on drugs when things aren’t going well to repress or forget.”

He also sees the reason for his musical success with eleven albums in twelve years in the authenticity of his lyrics: “My songs are one hundred percent honest,” says Kontra K. “I’ve experienced a lot of crap in my life, I make it at all no secret.” In his songs he also deals with the fact that many of his former people still see no other way than “to screw up and become criminals”. He doesn’t think he’s smarter or better than others, but through his songs he can “at best keep people from doing things they would later regret.”

