The journalist of the “Chained Duck” Christophe Nobili threatened with dismissal

Journalist Christophe Nobili, who accuses the management of the “Canard enchaîné” of having financed a fictitious job, has been laid off and could be fired, according to an internal email revealed by ” Release and consulted this Monday, April 3 by AFP.

This episode marks an escalation in the crisis that has shaken the satirical weekly for several months.

“The “Canard” administration committee has just taken – unanimously – a difficult decision. A procedure that could lead to dismissal has been initiated against Christophe Nobili”is it written in the internal email sent to employees on Sunday April 2 by a member of the CA.

A complaint against X filed

Last August, Christophe Nobili had denounced the fact that the companion of a former cartoonist and administrator of the “Duck” had benefited for two decades from a remuneration from the newspaper without having ever worked there.

He had filed a complaint against X and an investigation for ” misuse of corporate assets “ et “Concealment of misuse of corporate assets” had been opened.

Christophe Nobili released on March 8 the book “Dear Duck” (JCLattès), in which he returns to this affair, which brought to light fractures within the editorial staff.

“We sent Christophe Nobili a letter of invitation to a preliminary interview and decided to lay him off as a precaution”is it specified in the internal email.

“This decision was taken after the publication of his book, and his multiple statements to the press and in other media, in violation of both the collective agreement for journalists and the ethical charter of the “Duck””continue the administrators.

An eviction “of incredible violence”

“Does the “Duck” take itself for Bolloré? »denounced this Monday in a press release the union of journalists SNJ-CGT, of which Christophe Nobili is union representative within the weekly marked on the left.

His eviction is “incredibly violent”continued the union, in a parallel with the ” methods “ billionaire Vincent Bolloré, regularly accused of dismissing journalists in the media he controls.

Asked Sunday evening by AFP after “Liberation” had reported the ousting of Christophe Nobili, the deputy director general of “Duck chained”, Nicolas Brimo, had refused to confirm it.

Christophe Nobili is one of the journalists behind the revelations about suspicions of fictitious employment concerning François Fillon’s wife, Penelope Fillon, during the 2017 presidential campaign.