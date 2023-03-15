The Last of Us will be released later this year on Blu-Ray and 4K UHD Blu-Ray

Don’t want to stream or download, but want to watch The Last of Us series?

The first season of the adaptation will also be released on disc later this year.

Mid-year in US trading

Warner will release the season on both Blu-Ray and 4K UHD Blu-Ray.

In the US is According to reports expected around mid-July 2023. In addition to a Standard Edition, there should also be a 4K Steelbook. The disc will also contain several making-of videos as bonus material.

More The Last of Us news:

A date for the release in Germany has not yet been set.

In Germany, the series was broadcast on the Wow streaming service, and The Last of Us has also been on regular television via Sky since the beginning of March. The series has also recently become available via Amazon Prime Video and Apple iTunes.



