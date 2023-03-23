The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be released in May – Get out of the musty cave with you!

Can’t you believe it too? Okay, then together again: “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be released in May”. While I’ll tell you the exact date, you can let this news sink in for now.

Release is not far away!



After many postponements, the time has finally come. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be released on May 25, 2023. That’s not so long ago. Two months and you can cause a lot of chaos with the two-sided Gollum.



The title will be released on this date for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, with a version for the Switch also planned. However, this will come later.

Of course, it wouldn’t be nice if Daedalic and NACON hadn’t made this announcement with a trailer. A new story trailer features many familiar locations and characters – including Gandalf.



So the untold perspective of the unrecognizable hobbit Sméagol is within reach.