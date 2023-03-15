The most important 5 of the day

These are the five most important articles that you should definitely read today.

Girls no longer with their families after Luise (12) was killed

The two girls who are said to have killed twelve-year-old Luise near Freudenberg on the border between the German states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate no longer live with their parents for the time being.

Police warn of the risk of Islamist-motivated attacks in Vienna

The Vienna police warned on Wednesday morning of a risk of attacks against religious institutions in the federal capital.

This is what Austria’s new home in Lustenau looks like



The calm before the storm still prevails. But soon the ground-breaking ceremony for the new jewelry box in Lustenau will take place.

Great risk of confusion: How to recognize wild garlic

The expert Klaus Zimmermann tells us what to look out for when picking wild garlic.

Car as a luxury good, inflation and climate lawsuits