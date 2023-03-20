The most read notes; from a virtual CEO to Franco Escamilla

The most read notes; from a virtual CEO to Franco Escamilla

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 19, 2023

Within the most read notes in the week, topics that have to do with technology and markets are touched on.

We give you an account of what have been the most read posts of the week on our portal, as this is an important reflection of the interests that users currently have, in addition to the trends y controversial in the mediain addition to the social networks, because new changes that surprise the world are being presented daily. This encompasses various sectors such as the world of marketing, viral videos, music, businessAmong other things, it is extremely important to keep abreast of the most relevant news in order to be aware of what the world is going through today.

The most read notes of the week; from a virtual CEO to Franco Escamilla

Chivas “signs” Franco Escamilla and thus promotes the National Classic

Through his TikTok account, the Guadalajara club published several clips where the idea is to “speak ill of America” ​​and Franco Escamilla, Jero Freixas and Diego Zanassi are their bet to “revive” the rivalry.

What is it about? Through his TikTok account, the Guadalajara club, hand in hand with its CM, published several clips where the idea is to “speak ill of America”, this with the intention of reviving the rivalry that once existed between the two squads. .

A nutritionist tried Pedro Pascal’s order and the original drink became a pretext to demonstrate the “effects” of consuming it.

A powerful coffee that Pedro Pascal ordered at Starbucks drew international attention when the famous protagonist of the series The Last of Us revealed that he drinks a drink made up of six shots of espresso.

After trying the drink, the nutritionist immediately presented stomach irritation, which turned into a visit to the bathroom due to the disturbance she registered after ingesting the drink and documented the fact in her account. TikTok (@abbeyskitchen), where she dramatized those effects.

The youtuber himself took to the streets to try the tacos that are sold for 1 peso, which, in fact, have a very bad reputation due to their low cost.. Given this, Yulay reveals the origin of the meat with which these delicacies are made.

Chinese company names its first virtual CEO

The Chinese companyNetDragonhas chosen to elect a humanoid robot as its new CEO, his name is Tang Yu and is driven by intelligence artificial. The Hong Kong-based company had previously warned about this, in August 2022 becoming the first of its kind to get this relevant title, which speaks volumes about the advanced intelligence that this prototype has.

These are the salaries of Zara Mexico employees

America Retail He made an important salary projection for Zara Mexico and in his last year the platform explains that a seller earns an average of five thousand pesos a month. As this case highlights the announcement he made Hermesby announcing that it would offer a juicy bonus to its more than twelve thousand employees in the world.

Although we do not know what the final salary may be based on benefits, bonuses and permanent contracts, the salaries were consulted on the platform Indeedwhere other vacancies are listed, such as customer service executive, with a salary of just 5,102 pesos per month, while in the warehouse personnel vacancy, the salary is 6,030 pesos.

Now read:

Japan’s tourism sector hits the mark with a custom Pokémon taxi

They create drone with wings made of cookies that can be eaten

Checo Pérez takes victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *