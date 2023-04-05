The movement system: the foundation for a healthy life

Professional Association for Orthopedics and Trauma Surgery eV

Our movement system gives us an upright posture and protects internal organs such as the heart, kidneys or lungs from damage. The movement system is the basis for an intact life, physical activity is crucial for our health. The Professional Association for Orthopedics and Trauma Surgery eV (BVOU) points this out on the occasion of World Health Day on April 7th and gives tips on how you can contribute to a conscious lifestyle.

The structure of our body, which ensures that we can walk and stand upright, is part of the human movement system. It is made up of joints, bones and muscles. There are also ligaments, cartilage, intervertebral discs and tendons.

The tasks of the musculoskeletal system also include the formation of new blood cells in the bone marrow; the central nervous system is also embedded in our spine. Last but not least, the skeletal muscles influence the metabolism and the immune system.

Orthopaedists and trauma surgeons: Experts and the whole in view

Tendencies such as poor posture, inactivity and weight gain have a negative effect on the entire organism: “Exercise is not only life, but also medicine. Our body is weakened by a lack of exercise,” warns Prof. Dr. Tobias Renkawitz, Medical Director of the Orthopedic University Clinic Heidelberg and BVOU Vice President. “But that also means that many orthopedic diseases such as chronic back pain, knee and hip pain can be effectively alleviated with appropriate exercise programs.”

In the event of complaints, those affected have the best care and the most modern procedures available in the orthopedics and trauma surgery department. The specialists deal with the detection and treatment of congenital or acquired diseases of the musculoskeletal system and the resulting consequences for the entire human organism. “Patients can find a suitable specialist in their area on the Internet, for example, using the doctor search portal www.orthinform.de“, advises Dr. Jörg Ansorg, BVOU Managing Director.

Exercise is the best medicine: What everyone can do for their own health

In order to avoid and prevent diseases and the far-reaching consequences associated with them, regular physical activity is essential.

The BVOU also emphasizes the importance of:

Focus on a healthy posture with an upright spine

Joint-friendly behavior in everyday life

Maintaining and improving muscles and bone density

Reduction of protective attitudes at work and in leisure time

Stretching exercises and mobility training for joint mobility

Various relaxation techniques to relieve muscle tension

About the BVOU:

The Professional Association for Orthopedics and Trauma Surgery eV (BVOU) is the professional political representation for more than 7,000 colleagues working in practices and clinics. The BVOU enforces the professional interests of its members by developing the standard of orthopedic trauma surgery care together with the scientific societies for the benefit of the patients and the common good, which shapes the political and economic framework conditions and thereby the public perception of its members as experts for orthopedic trauma surgery care designed.

