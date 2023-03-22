The National Team will play against River and the fans make the nets explode

The Argentine National Team will face River Plate in a training session with an informal match that will mark the return of the clashes between national teams and teams.

The match will be next Friday, behind closed doors, at the Ezeiza property, and will be played by the footballers who have not had minutes in the first official friendly that those led by Scaloni will play against Panama on Thursday 23.

As there was no date this weekend, Núñez’s team consulted and negotiated the possibility of being able to play a friendly with the National Team, which they accepted to give all the players more filming, minutes and football.

In this way, a practice that was habitual before and had ceased to be done, comes to fruition again.

For this reason, the fans highlighted the initiative and left their messages on social networks: