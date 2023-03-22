Fatal accident in Wanda: Prefecturian died hit by a truck | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Wednesday March 22, 2023 | 5:22 p.m.

A young motorcyclist lost her life this afternoon in a sinister road that she carried out with a truck in the town of Wanda. The fatal victim was identified as Malena Yanet Simon, 25 years old and a member of the Argentine Naval Prefecture (PNA).

The event happened around 2:00 p.m. on National Route 12 and Los Inmigrantes Avenue in the northern provincial town.

Although the causes of the accident are still being investigated, it was learned that apparently the woman was driving a Gilera 110 on Route 12 in a north-south direction and when she tried to enter Los Inmigrantes avenue she was hit by the heavy load transport driven by a man from the town of El Soberbio, who was traveling along the national route in the opposite direction.

At the scene, the traffic was interrupted for the police experts to do their job and in parallel, there were members of criminalistics, a doctor on duty and police biochemistry.