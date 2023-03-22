Bodo Ramelow writes a moving farewell letter to Hund – Linke in mourning

Berlin

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow’s Jack Russell Terrier has died. He says goodbye in a moving letter.

Let’s talk about love. Because that’s what it’s about. About love of dogs or dog love. As is well known, it is limitless. Attila is dead. Thuringia “First Dog”. His master, Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left), wrote a heartbreaking ode to the Jack Russell terrier.

Attila came to the family 15 years ago, he had a long life. But that’s cold consolation for Ramelow. On the homepage of his state party, he wrote in his otherwise rather political diary: “When you come into the room and sees the empty basketin which our Attila used to lie curled up like a cat, then it hurts my heart.”

The politician says goodbye to his companion on four paws with emotional words and informs the public via Twitter. The tweet has since been viewed more than 107,000 times. There Ramelow gets a lot of comfort from the users: "Oh no, my condolences," writes one. The SPD foreign politician Michael Roth noted "I can relate".













“First Dog” Attila was a sore thumb in the Erfurt state parliament

"I became prime minister and a small watchdog moved in with me in the state chancellery," recalls the prime minister. Anyway was Attias Ramelow calls him, sometimes in the office, which always made the employees happy.





Apparently he was also a dog with one political noses and a sore thumb in the state parliament in Erfurt. Because Ramelow remembers, “the FDP was bitten badly and the Greens kept on their toes.” Only the organic treats (the Greens?) “You have consistently rejected (rightly so, much too dry).”

Ramelow: “Enjoy the big sky of the fur noses.”

Ramelow is known as a politician who never avoids a dispute, as a tough negotiator in the Federal Council or at the Corona conferences in the Chancellery. But in his very long suicide note he shows his emotional side and reminisces. Finally, he wishes, “do well and enjoy the big sky of the fur noses.”

Not only the left mourns in solidarity. Even political opponents don’t leave it cold. “Politically, a lot separates us. What connects us – is the love of the animal friend. I can only imagine the grief,” tweeted the CDU parliamentary group leader in the Thuringian state parliament, Mario Voigt. He would “squeeze his family cat Paul a little more.” (fmg)

