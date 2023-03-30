They collect signatures in QRoo against Plan B of the Electoral Reform

Citizens from Quintana Roo began collecting signatures on the digital platform citizengo.org to raise a alert call and ask the federal deputies to reverse the so-called Plan B of the electoral reform that drives Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with the intention of reform 4 electoral laws.

The citizen petition made less than 24 hours ago already has a total of 12 thousand 45 signatures from Quintana Roowho indicate that the Morena party, with a majority in the Congress of the Union, intends to impose political operators of President López Obrador as advisers of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

Citizens of Quintana Roo began collecting signatures to ask federal deputies to stop the advance of the so-called Plan B of the electoral reform that is intended to be implemented in the country.



With the title, “Listen deputies: The INE must be autonomous and reliable”, rescue mission. The signatories of the petition They maintain that all kinds of tricks have been done to rule out capable people with experience in electoral issuesto place in the INE to the unconditional supporters of the president of the country, among the finalists.”

“Even though they say that the selection process has been legal, it is totally illegitimate for the group in power to place their relatives in the first places to be appointed by the majority made up of Morena and allies,” it is indicated in one of the sections of the citizen petition in which the federal legislators allow the autonomy of the electoral body. In their petition, the citizens of Quintana Roo ask the federal deputies to allow the INE to operate independently and with autonomy, not with unconditional supporters of the Morena party and President López Obrador.



They also indicate that when it was decided that a woman should be in charge of the INE as president, they placed their favorites in the final quintet that has clear commitments to the official party Morena or with the government President López Obrador, the main one they point out is Bertha María Alcalde Lujan who proposes return control of the elections to the Secretary of the Interior.

An action in which they intend to control the biometric data of citizens registered in the electoral roll and? the voter’s credential is made of paper, because mica is very expensive; the proposal of Mayor Lujan is because this is the sister of the Secretary of Labor, Luis Maria Alcalde and daughter of Bertha Lujanmember of National Council of Morena.

to the names are added are exposed, those of Lulisca Zircey Bautista Arreola wife of the undersecretary Daniel Fajardo; Guadalupe Álvarez Rascón daughter of the senator for Morena, José Antonio Álvarez Limaas well as Guadalupe Taddei Zavala founder of Morena; before it it is demanded that those who make up the INE be independent citizens.

