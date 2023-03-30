Prefecture seized a shipment of more than 16 tons of grains | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Wednesday March 29, 2023 | 9:21 p.m.

Members of the Argentine Naval Prefecture (PNA) seized a shipment of more than 16 tons of soybeans and sunflower seeds, in two procedures carried out in the town of El Soberbio.

According to what was recorded by official sources of the Force, the merchandise was intended to be exported illegally to Brazil but was located on the coast of the Uruguay River by PNA personnel.

On the one hand, at kilometer 1150 of the river, a maneuver was detected to load packages from a truck to a boat embedded on the coast and five people were identified. These are 210 burlap bags with more than ten tons of soybeans inside, valued at more than one million pesos.

In addition, during a second control tour, the maritime authority seized more than six tons of sunflower seeds, divided into 234 burlap bags, at kilometer 1136 of the Uruguay River, which were being loaded by six men, onto two boats. elbowed.

The General Directorate of Customs of Oberá intervened in both procedures, and the grains and the means used to transport them were seized following the instructions of the Federal Court of Oberá.