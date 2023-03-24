Algeria is not in the world’s top 3 date-producing countries (FAO)

A highly prized fruit during the holy month of Ramadan, the date undoubtedly finds its place on the tables of fasting people. This is what induces an increase in consumption.

In its report, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, FAO, has established a ranking of date-producing countries in the world.

Thus, largely dominated by the Arab countries, one can know there the classification of Algeria among the great world producers of dates.

Indeed, Algeria is at the foot of the podium, 4th place, with 1,188,803 tons of dates. A figure that allows Algeria to be one of the main producers of dates behind Egypt, first in this ranking with 1,747,715 tons, Saudi Arabia second with 1,565,830 tons and Iran which closes the podium with 1,303,717 tonnes.

Top 10 date producing countries: 1.🇪🇬 Egypt: 1,747,715 (tons)

2.🇸🇦 #Saudi Arabia : 1 565 830

3.🇮🇷 Iran : 1 303 717

4.🇩🇿 Algeria: 1,188,803

5.🇮🇶 Irak : 750 225

6.🇵🇰 Pakistan : 532 880

7.🇸🇩 Sudan: 460,097

8.🇴🇲 Oman : 374 200

9.🇦🇪 EAU : 351 077

10.🇹🇳… pic.twitter.com/KJwgJzfD4U — Saudi News FR  (@SaudiNewsFR) March 24, 2023

If Algeria is the 4 largest world producer of dates, it is the first producer in the Maghreb region.

Thus, far surpassing Tunisia with its 345,000 tonnes and Morocco, which does not appear in the top 10, Algeria is the largest producer of dates in the Maghreb.

Algerian Deglet Nour: the queen of dates

If Algeria still has a way to compete on the quantitative level, the Algerian variant of Deglet Nour propels Algeria to the top rank of the most qualitative dates in the world. Prized by many lovers of this fruit, the reputation of the Algerian Deghla goes beyond the country’s borders.

It is considered to be one of the most sought after variants on the market. “When it is of good quality, you can easily see the kernel through its flesh. This is the particularity of the Algerian Degla” says Croissy Fruits, French fruit specialist.

If the taste of Degla Nour leaves no one indifferent, it is thanks to its texture and its structure which embraces its taster to deliver an unexpected sweetness of a Saharan fruit.

The Degla imprints the colors of its land to make it shine in exhibitions and world markets since it is exported to the 4 corners of the world. Dripping with sugar, the Algerian Degla invites consumption without moderation for a tasting experience in the depths of the land of Algeria.