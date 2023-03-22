The NHL players have had their say: Aleksander Barkov the clear winner as the league’s most underrated player was voted

Despite the fact that Aleksander Barkov is an established star in the NHL, he is still greatly underestimated. This is revealed by the players’ organization NHLPA’s annual poll.

During the current NHL season, 999 hockey players have been noted for at least one game played. Then the players’ organization NHLPA asked 14 hockey-related questions to its members, the response rate was relatively good: 626 players took a stand on serious and less serious questions.

Aleksander Barkov’s top positions The league’s most complete player 1. Sidney Crosby (PIT) 30,1 procent

2. Patrice Bergeron (BOS) 18,8 procent

3. Aleksander Barkov (FLA) 17.1 percent

4. Connor McDavid (EDM) 11,0 procent The league’s most underrated player 1. Aleksander Barkov (FLA) 23.0 percent

2. Tage Thompson (BUF) 4.3 percent

3. Mika Zibanejad (NYR) 3.3 percent

4. Sebastian Aho (CAR) 2.9 percent

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov grabbed two positions in the top-3. In the “league’s most complete player” category, he had to settle for third place behind winner Sidney Crosby and runner-up Patrice Bergeron.

However, it was a landslide victory in the “league’s most underrated player” category, where Barkov received a whopping 23.0 percent of the votes. Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes finished fourth with his 2.9 percent.

Players’ choice Goalkeeper in a single decisive match 1. Andrej Vasilevskij (TBL) 52.3 percent

2. Igor Sjestiorkin (NYR) 4.8 percent

3. Marc-André Fleury (MIN) 4.0 percent The league’s best back 1. Cale Makar (COL) 63.9 percent

2. Victor Hedman (TBL) 11,4 procent

3. Roman Josi (NSH) 6.0 percent Striker in a decisive match 1. Connor McDavid (EDM) 59,3 procent

2. Sidney Crosby (PIT) 11,0 procent

3. Nathan MacKinnon (COL) 8,4 procent

According to the players, Joe Pavelski (Dallas Stars) is the best player in front of the goal, Patrick Kane (New York Rangers) is the best club handler, Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) is the best forward and Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins) is the most difficult player to face.

The players also had to take a stand on other issues. Over 30 percent would prefer to spend a day off in Las Vegas in connection with an away game.

However, the surface is the best in Canada. A whopping 35 percent thought Montreal had the best ice, followed by Edmonton (15 percent) and Winnipeg (10 percent).