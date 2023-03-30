The Night Agent has a second season confirmed by Netflix

The Night Agent was so successful with the Netflix audience that a continuation was already expected. Now, it has just been confirmed by the streaming giant. Netflix’s newest mystery series managed to hold viewers in such a way that Netflix decided to invest in the second season.

The series “The Night Agent” is based on the novel by Matthew Quirk. An action-thriller series in which the plot follows the story of a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, always waiting for a call that never comes. However, one day, he finally receives a phone call that reveals a dangerous conspiracy against the US government, prompting him to become involved in a risky mission to unravel and stop the nefarious plot.

The sequel was confirmed by Netflix on March 29 via Twitter, where it informs that the Season 2 arrives in 2024 therefore, it will take a while to watch more episodes of this spy plot full of secrets and surprises.

☎️TRRRIIIM-TRRRIIIM ☎️ Answer that phone because The Night Agent has been renewed for a second season. Arriving in 2024. pic.twitter.com/n7FUkinJXF — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) March 29, 2023

The series The Night Agent got a rating of 7.7/10 on IMDb. In addition, on Rotten Tomatoes, the series achieved a 74% audience approval and 81% critics approval, which indicates that it is well received by both audiences and experts in the field.

See the trailer.