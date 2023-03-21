The permanence of a Renaissance senator tagged with a swastika

Xavier had denounced a few days ago on our antenna the “increasingly virulent” threats aimed at parliamentarians since the examination of the pension reform.

The parliamentary office of Senator Renaissance Hauts-de-Seine Xavier Iacovelli was tagged with a swastika, the parliamentarian said on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of the tag.

“Whatever our positions, no intimidation, violence, insult is tolerable and I remain determined to exercise my mandate in responsibility” he assured.

Xavier Iacovelli also indicated that he will file a complaint “as always” and will “never let it go”.

Threats “increasingly virulent”

The senator denounced this Sunday on our antenna the “increasingly virulent threats” against parliamentarians since the debates on pension reform.

Other elected officials have seen their permanence degraded in recent days, such as the president of the Republican party Eric Ciotti, the deputy LR Eric Pauget or the deputy Renaissance Guillaume Gouffier.