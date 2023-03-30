The Powerpuff Girls Will Have Their Nike SB Shoes By 2023: Here’s What We Know

Between 1995 and 2005, The Powerpuff Girls dominated children’s and youth television. Now a relaunch is expected, by its original creator, Craig McCracken, which would come with a sneaker collaboration with Nike SB.

The shoe model would be available by 2023, but there is no certain date yet.

In July of last year, McCracken had indicated that The Powerpuff Girls they would return.

“I am so excited to partner with an amazing studio to develop new characters and stories! for two of my favorite creations, Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends”, McCracken wrote on their social networks.

The story of the popular Cartoon Network series

Bonbon, Bubble and Acorn, The Powerpuff Girls, are three preschool-age girls who use their superpowers to fight evil in Townsville, United States. The main villain of the series is Mojo Jojo.

There were two pilot episodes between 1995 and 1996, aired on What a Cartoon!, coming out in 1998 as a regular-format series, initially produced by Hanna-Barbera and later by Cartoon Network Studios.

It was also said that there would be an action version – live with Chloe Bennett, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault in the role of the characters, but is currently experiencing a delay in its production.

What is known about the Nike SB sneakers from The Powerpuff Girls?

The bad thing is no details yet on the design of The Powerpuff Girls’ Nike SB sneakers. Only reports from portals like Hypebeast, which indicate that “in the coming months” more information about the model will appear.

“According to reports from sneaker insiders, Nike SB is currently working on a collaboration with The Powerpuff Girls, which will be launched at the end of this year”, points out the portal specialized in sneakers.

“While neither Nike nor Cartoon Network have yet to issue an official statement regarding a partnership, the news seems timely, as The Powerpuff Girls (…) announced a reboot last year.”