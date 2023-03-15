The President of Finland visits Turkey

Sauli Niinistö met with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his trip. Länderanas företrädare kommer bland annat att diskustra Finlands och Sveriges Natosökan, uppger det finska presidentkontoret i ett pressmendealde.

Increased probability that Finland is ahead of Sweden

On Tuesday, Ulf Kristersson announced that Finland may join NATO before Sweden.

– The overall assessment is that the probability of this has increased, he said.

Sauli Niinistö and Pekka Haavisto are scheduled to be in Turkey for two days and are also expected to discuss the reconstruction after the earthquake and the countries’ bilateral relations.

