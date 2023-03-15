Commission announces proposals for less bureaucracy

The EU Commission wants to simplify bureaucratic regulations in order to make European companies more competitive. “By autumn we will present concrete proposals to simplify reporting obligations and reduce them by 25 percent,” said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the European Parliament in Strasbourg today.

One will examine across departmental boundaries what really advances Europe’s competitiveness and what can be dispensed with. The political priorities, including with regard to climate-friendly technologies, remained the same. “But we want to ensure that their implementation is associated with lower costs, especially for our medium-sized companies,” says von der Leyen.