Corsica Linea: Algerian travelers stranded at the port of Marseille

The interminable strike in France has caused numerous disruptions in air and maritime programs to and from France. Indeed, because of the latter, Algerian travelers have had to postpone their trips many times.

Barely two days ago, the French shipping company Corsica Linea announced the cancellation of two crossings to and from Algeria, due to the strike movement against the reform of withdrawals. Disrupting, thus, the program of the hundreds of its travelers.

Algerian passengers stranded at the port of Marseille

Indeed, due to its cancellations, a hundred travelers found themselves stranded at the Port of Marseille, spending the night in their vehicles. The situation is likely to get worse. These travelers have been waiting since last Monday for their ship to reach the port of Algiers.

Women, the elderly, but also families with their children have been spending their night since last Monday under the Joiliette footbridge, in front of the closed boarding gate. The majority of its travelers hope to embark for Algeria to spend the month of Ramadan there.

Some even made long journeys from neighboring towns to board from Marseille, only to receive an SMS from the company canceling their trip.

Cancellation of crossings to Algeria: Corsica Linea offers a refund free of charge

To respond to the complaints of these travelers who find themselves stuck at the port of Marseille, the Corsican shipping company is back with a new press release to apologize to these passengers. But also to offer them a solution.

Corsica Linea’s solution comes in the form of a full refund of ticket costs. But also the possibility of modifying the ticket free of charge, before May 31, 2023.

