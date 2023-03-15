Blood drive in Nofels

On Wednesday, March 22, a blood drive will take place in the Nofels scout home from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

As blood donors, you help to save lives. If your last blood donation was at least 8 weeks ago, we may ask you to take part in the blood donation campaign mentioned above. In this way, we can continue to provide our seriously ill patients with the necessary blood products.

All healthy women and men between the ages of 18 and 70 can donate blood every 8 weeks. We ask that you eat and drink something before donating blood.

We ask people who donate blood for the first time to present an official photo ID. Furthermore, first-time donors should not be older than 60 years.