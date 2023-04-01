United States: three years after the death of George Floyd, Minneapolis approves a plan to reform its police

The text of more than 140 pages provides in particular that the police no longer stop vehicles for certain minor violations and that force is only used if “necessary” and in a manner “proportionate to the perceived threat”.

Nearly three years after the death of African-American George Floyd under the knee of a white police officer, the city of Minneapolis announced on Friday that it had approved a plan to reform its police.

The death of the forties, whose ordeal had been filmed by a passerby, had provoked demonstrations across the country and even around the world under the slogan “Black Lives Matter” (Black lives matter).

“We face our past”

The police in this metropolis in the northern United States had been strongly criticized for their methods. An investigation launched after the death of George Floyd by the services in charge of human rights in Minnesota concluded last year that the drama was part of a context of generalized “racial discrimination” within the police of Minneapolis.

“Today, we confront our past and move forward with a roadmap to enact meaningful change in our city,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement.

“Our primary goal is to build a better and fairer approach to policing and public safety in Minneapolis,” he added.

Force used only if “necessary”

The agreement was negotiated between the city and the Minnesota state human rights agency after the investigation. It must enter into force as soon as a court has ratified it.

The text of more than 140 pages provides in particular that the police no longer stop vehicles for certain minor violations (often used in the past as a pretext) and that force is only used if “necessary” and in a manner “proportionate to the perceived threat”.

Taser-type stun guns, on the other hand, should only be used if the police have a reason to make an arrest and if it is necessary to “protect the officer, the individual or a third party”.