Newell’s will reach the classic with a defeat against Estudiantes

Estudiantes de La Plata recovered last night from the defeat suffered in the classic against Gimnasia (1-2) during the previous day and clearly defeated Newell’s Old Boys de Rosario 3-0, in the continuity of the ninth date of the tournament of the Professional League (LPF).

In the Uno stadium, the local team added its second consecutive victory at home with the victories scored by Santiago Ascacíbar, Mauro Boselli and Leonardo Godoy.

The ‘Pincha’ will travel to Bolivia on Tuesday for his debut in the Copa Sudamericana against Oriente Petrolero.

For its part, the Rosario team added a resounding setback, after having defeated San Lorenzo 1-0 during the previous date.

There were good works in Estudiantes by Zaid Romero, Benjamín Rollheiser and the newcomer Gastón Benedetti.

The first half began with Estudiantes more concerned with maintaining order than playing and Newell’s looking to play neatly, but without reaching Andújar’s goal.

At 9m. Rollheiser pressed, the rebound went to Boselli, who shot high from a good position.

At 25m, meanwhile, Rollheiser enabled Godoy, who reached the bottom and the center found Ascacibar’s head to open the scoring.

Estudiantes grew with the projections of Godoy and Benedetti, and at 31m. the referee Nicolás Ramírez sanctioned a handball by Brian Aguirre with the pertinent penalty. Boselli executed it poorly, at mid-height, the goalkeeper Hoyos covered it, but the scorer appeared on the rebound to put the distance of two on the board.

At the end of the stage, midfielder Sosa -in a well-executed free kick- put the ball to Boselli’s head, but the shot went over the crossbar.

At the start of the plugin, Estudiantes hit the coup de grace. Domínguez’s team pressed in the middle of the field, Boselli enabled Godoy, who from outside the area sent an unassailable shot to Hoyos.

Newell’s never showed a reaction and Estudiantes played with the wide advantage. Gabriel Heinze’s team only added danger in a shot from Ecuadorian Reasco, which went wide.

-Synthesis-

Students (LP): Mariano Andújar; Leonardo Godoy, Santiago Núñez, Luciano Lollo, Zaid Romero and Gastón Benedetti; Santiago Ascacibar, Jorge Rodríguez and José Sosa; Benjamin Rollheiser and Mauro Boselli. DT: Eduardo Dominguez.

Newell’s Old Boys: Lucas Hoyos; Jherson Mosquera, Willer Ditta, Facundo Mansilla and Bruno Pittón; Lisandro Montenegro, Iván Gómez and Cristian Ferreira: Brian Aguirre, Jorge Recalde and Ramiro Sordo. DT: Gabriel Heinze.

Goals in the first half: 25m. Ascacibar (E), 33m. Boselli (E).

Goal in the second half: 1m. L. Godoy (E).

Changes in the second time; before the commencement; Pablo Perez for Aguirre (NOB) and Fernando Zuqui for Sosa (E); 21m. Guido Carrillo by Boselli (E); 22m. Angelo Martino for Pitton, Marcos Portillo for Ferreira and Djorkaeff Reasco for Recalde (NOB); 30m. Matthias Godoy for Rollheiser (E) and Jeremiah Perez Tica for Deaf (NOB); 44m. Ezequiel Muñoz by Lollo and Emmanuel More by Benedetti (E)

Registered: Aguirre, Sordo (NOB) Núñez (E)

Incidence in the first half: 32m. Hoyos (NOB) stopped a penalty from Boselli (E).

Court: UNO Stadium (La Plata)

Referee: Nicolas Ramirez