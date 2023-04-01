Alert, Netflix’s sulphurous new series is coming very soon

The weather for April is uncertain, but Netflix subscribers can count on the platform to raise the temperature, with the release of this sulphurous series.
After almost two years of waiting, season 2 of Sex/Life had recently been unveiled by Netflix. But the opinions of fans have been rather mixed regarding this sequel which, despite a lukewarm reception, could still be entitled to a sequel. Fans of hot programs can be reassured, the platform has not forgotten them. The streaming giant is even preparing to launch another sulphurous series. This one is called Obsession and will be online from April 13th.
A story already adapted into a film
Obsession is a new adaptation of the novel Damage by Josephine Hart released in 1991. The year following the publication of the book, the intrigue had been transposed on the big screen with a film bearing the same name starring Jeremy Irons, Juliette Binoche, Miranda Richardson, Rupert Graves and Ian Bannen. The synopsis of the Netflix series is most sulphurous: “An intense affair between a talented surgeon (Richard Armitage) and his son’s fiancée (Charlie Murphy) turns into a dangerous and all-consuming obsession, with devastating consequences for the entire family”can we read on the platform.
A hot first trailer
On March 29, Netflix unveiled the first trailer forObsession. In it, the public can discover the first meeting between William and Anna. William’s son Jay would be nervous about introducing his fiancée to his father, according to his parent. Meanwhile, Ingrid, William’s wife, worries that Jay is so obsessed with Anna. Only then, she does not know that this is also the case of her husband. Small flashes make it clear that we will see torrid scenes between William and Anna, in particular BDSM practices. But what will they do if Jay learns the truth? “There is no us without him,” Anna tells her lover. It remains to know how will this love triangle play out, which also features actors Indira Varma and Rish Shah. Reply on April 13.
Article written in collaboration with 6medias.