Viareggio, oggi la semifinale: il Torino di Asta contro il Bologna – Toro.it

Il Torino Under 18 di Asta sfiderà questo pomeriggio alle 18 il Bologna in the semifinale of the Torneo di Viareggio

Chi si ferma è perduto e lo sa bene l’Under 18 granata, che sta proving concretemente aggiudicarsi il pass per la finale del Toreno di Viareggio. An important shot, raggiungibile only battendo il Bologna, next avversaria dei ragazzi di Asta. The appuntamento is for this summer alle 18.00 at the “Libero Masini” stadium in Santa Croce sull’Arno, now in cui sarà già note the first contender for the title. Around 2:00 p.m. it is infatti the turn of Fiorentina and Sassuolo, who will join Versilia.

Toro, a perfect pressed road

Partenza col botto per i torelli, che hanno dato il La a un percorso all’insegna della perfezione. L’esordio with il Pontedera li has infatti visti imporsi per 6-0. I have made the turn of the only unsuccessful note, it was sewn if I could consider, against Don Torcuato: a 1-1 that made it late to qualify in the last match, won 8-0 against Leichhardt. Dagli ottavi è subtranto l’imperativo “vietato sbagliare”, which he has led first in the 5-0 against the Monterosi Tuscia U19, poi in the 3-1 against the Serie D Selection U-19. With 23 fatti goals and 2 subiti in the interim round, the Bull waits for an hour to overcome the last obstacle that separates him from the finale.