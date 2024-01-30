Liverpool coach assures that there is no need to worry about the players

LONDON.- “There is no need to worry” about the future of the Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp tried to reassure this Tuesday, four days after announcing his surprise departure at the end of the season for personal reasons.

On Sunday, captain Virgil van Dijk said he was “very curious to see what direction the club will go in” without Klopp and his staff, who will also leave. The Dutch defender, who has 18 months left on his contract, wondered about his place in a new era: “It’s a big question. I don’t know.”

This type of doubt “is totally normal,” Klopp reacted at a press conference, asking the players and fans who distrust all the media commotion that his departure will generate during the remainder of the season.

kloppsup.jpg Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during the match against Tottenham in the Premier League, Sunday, April 30, 2023. AP Photo/Peter Byrne

Van Dijk’s contract, at the club since 2018, ends in June 2025, like that of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, two other key pieces of the team.

“A week ago, no one knew about my decision. They also had 18 months left on their contracts and no one was talking about it, so let us breathe, leave the boys alone,” asked the German.

Klopp added that he felt it was inevitable that the press would find out about his decision eventually, so he opted to make it public sooner.

“I knew it was going to happen because you (the media) can’t wait with those kinds of questions,” he continued.

Call for calm in Liverpool:

In any case, “there is no need to worry,” he said. “This club is 100% stable and everything will be fine, I’m sure,” she said, asking everyone to “be calm.”

Likewise, the technical director indicated that, on some occasions, the media end up making a situation much bigger than what it really is in the eyes of the fans.

“Often, fans’ concerns are not as great as the media might imagine,” he concluded.

Source: With information from AFP