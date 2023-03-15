Drug trafficking: the mysterious cocaine washed up in Normandy

Bales of cocaine were found stranded on the Cotentin coast. Investigators are busy trying to find clues as to where they came from. A hundred gendarmes and police are mobilized.

For more than two weeks, investigators have been wondering. Where do the bales of cocaine washed up on the Cotentin beaches come from? Two tons of drugs in airtight bags were found. Since then, an important system has been put in place. A hundred police officers and gendarmes are carrying out the investigation and monitoring the beaches. “It is extraordinary for us such a quantity”admits, Tuesday March 14, one of the gendarmes at the origin of the discovery a few days earlier.

Individuals seek to recover

According to a local journalist, residents are witnessing day and night, a strange carousel. Quads would cruise the beach, turning their headlights on and off. According to him, it could be people looking for cocaine. According to investigators, before running aground on the French coast, the drug would have left Colombia, Peru or Bolivia. A detail challenged the investigators: the life jackets surrounding the bales of cocaine. According to them, this is proof that she would have traveled in the water, before being dropped at a rendezvous point. For traffickers, this loss of two tons of drugs would represent a loss on sale of 500 million euros.